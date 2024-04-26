Annual Dogwood Festival kicks off in Fayetteville for 42nd year

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The annual Dogwood Festival is happening in Downtown Fayetteville from Friday through Sunday.

Organizers said about 50 vendors will be serving food and offering arts and crafts to approximately 100,000 visitors expected to pass through.

"Today we're going to be serving that famous pulled pork and brisket. We have mac and cheese, baked beans, cole slaw, garlic herb potatoes," said Ervin Manuel of Big Erv BBQ, one of the vendors at the festival.

Families can expect a variety of street foods, carnival rides, a play area for children, and music.

The 82nd Airborne's All-American Rock Band is also scheduled to perform Friday evening as the featured musical guest.

"Each year we try to do a little bit differently so that people have something to look forward to, and that's what we want to do in the future," said Jackie Tuckey, one of the board members for the festival.

Vendors told ABC11 they're working hard, but that taking part in the festival and feeding the crowds are a labor of love.

"When we say the flavor is real, the flavor is definitely real. We put our hearts and souls into everything we cook. And everybody knows that when they eat our food," said Leigh Ann Manuel of Big Erv BBQ.

The festival runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

