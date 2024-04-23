3-day Dogwood Festival in downtown Fayetteville returns

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) -- Come celebrate 42 years of the Dogwood Festival with entertainment for the entire family! The 3-day festival runs from Friday, April 2 until Sunday, April 28
The Dogwood Festival is a FREE community event that features classic carnival rides, live performances, food trucks and crafts for all ages at Festival Park in downtown Fayetteville.
The 3-day festival starts on April 26 and brings out community members for good food and performances.
Check out this year's performances and event times.
Friday, April 26
Saturday, April 27
For more information about the Dogwood Festival and nearby lodging from April 26- 28, visit www.dogwoodfestival.com.