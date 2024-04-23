3-day Dogwood Festival in downtown Fayetteville returns

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) -- Come celebrate 42 years of the Dogwood Festival with entertainment for the entire family! The 3-day festival runs from Friday, April 2 until Sunday, April 28

The Dogwood Festival is a FREE community event that features classic carnival rides, live performances, food trucks and crafts for all ages at Festival Park in downtown Fayetteville.

The 3-day festival starts on April 26 and brings out community members for good food and performances.

Check out this year's performances and event times.

Festival Times

April 26, Friday, 5-9pm

April 27, Saturday, 12-9pm

April 28, Sunday, 12-6pm

Festival Park Performance Schedule

Friday, April 26

3-7pm: Rock 103, Kelvin "the Greek" Culbreth broadcasting live

6-9pm: 82nd Airborne Division All-American Rock Band

Saturday, April 27

12-3pm: The Christian Rock Experience featuring "Two Dimensional" & "Set for the Fall"

7- 9pm: Traditional Country Music featuring: Nicholas Vernon / CCMA 2023 Nominee Male Vocalist of the Year

For more information about the Dogwood Festival and nearby lodging from April 26- 28, visit www.dogwoodfestival.com.