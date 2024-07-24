ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

ABC11 Together Perspectives for July 2024: Nonprofit Opportunities, Crisis Response, School Supplies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for July features segments on

Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center

The Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center puts young people in touch with various local nonprofits and charities

NAMI Crisis Intervention

NAMI provides training to first responders on how to better respond to a mental health crisis in the community

Tools4Schools

WakeEd Partnership provides a supply store where teachers can get school supplies for free. Their donation drive is underway.