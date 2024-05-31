Ways you can help feed families, children across the Triangle during the summer

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Summer is the season when the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC sees the highest need for food assistance.

DONATE FUNDS, FOOD, OR TIME

Historically, nearly 300,000 kids in its service area depend on their school's free or reduced-cost meals. With school out, many families face additional financial strain, compounded by the rising cost of living and potential childcare expenses.

But you can help.

Donate Funds: Now - July 31, contribute to the Food Bank's "Stop Summer Hunger" campaign. For every $1 donated, the Food Bank can source and distribute enough food for five meals - far more than you could purchase as an individual consumer. Your gift will help to provide food and hope to local families and kids. Donate now.

Donate Food: Shelf-stable foods are always needed. Check out the list of most needed items and find other resources to host a drive here.

Donate Time: Volunteers are critical to the Food Bank's mission. In an average volunteer shift, one person can sort or pack enough food for 160 meals! To register and learn more about what to expect, click here.

If you need assistance from the Food Bank this summer

With the help of local governments and community partnerships, the Food Bank offers support in several ways, including its Summer Food Service Program, NC SUN Bucks, Pop-up Markets, and more. Visit their resource page for more information on these services.

Together, we can help kids access nutritious food this summer.