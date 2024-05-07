North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh celebrates 100 years

The museum's history began in 1924 when the North Carolina Art Society was formed.

The museum's history began in 1924 when the North Carolina Art Society was formed.

The museum's history began in 1924 when the North Carolina Art Society was formed.

The museum's history began in 1924 when the North Carolina Art Society was formed.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh is celebrating 100 years.

The museum's history began in 1924 when the North Carolina Art Society was formed.

In 1947, it got $1 million from the North Carolina General Assembly to build a public art collection.

Since then, the museum has expanded its collection from 158 paintings and other items to 4,300 objects and created one of the largest public art museum parks in the nation.

Want to visit? The museum is at 2110 Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh. Admittance to most parts of the museum is free but there is a charge for some special exhibitions and programs. Learn more here.