Wake County Sheriff's Office investigating death of woman found in wooded area as homicide

Deputies responded about 11:15 a.m. to a report of a body in a wooded area along the 3700 block of Camley Avenue, near Raleigh.

Deputies responded about 11:15 a.m. to a report of a body in a wooded area along the 3700 block of Camley Avenue, near Raleigh.

Deputies responded about 11:15 a.m. to a report of a body in a wooded area along the 3700 block of Camley Avenue, near Raleigh.

Deputies responded about 11:15 a.m. to a report of a body in a wooded area along the 3700 block of Camley Avenue, near Raleigh.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A probe into the death of a woman found Monday morning is now being investigated as a homicide, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded about 11:15 a.m. to a report of a body in the 3700 block of Camley Avenue, near Raleigh. The body was found in a wooded area just past the end of a cul-de-sac

ABC11 has learned that the woman did not live on that street. Investigators are still trying to determine how long the body had been at the scene and the circumstances surrounding the death.

The woman's name has not been released. The sheriff's office is working to notify family members.

The investigation stretched into Monday evening. Deputies were using K-9s to conduct an article search in the area.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please call the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6911.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood