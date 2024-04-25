Dueling Dinosaurs exhibit opening at North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

The Dueling Dinosaurs exhibit is a community celebration of STEM innovation in NC.

The Dueling Dinosaurs exhibit is a community celebration of STEM innovation in NC.

The Dueling Dinosaurs exhibit is a community celebration of STEM innovation in NC.

The Dueling Dinosaurs exhibit is a community celebration of STEM innovation in NC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences is opening a new exhibit this weekend in Downtown Raleigh.

The Dueling Dinosaurs exhibit is a community celebration of STEM innovation in NC that brings research to the forefront and is part of the North Carolina Science Festival.

Eventgoers will have the chance to meet museum scientists and professionals from universities and other organizations as they show their research and collections.

The grand opening for the exhibit will be on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences.

Tickets are not required for the exhibit on Saturday. It is open on a first come, first served basis.

For more information visit here.