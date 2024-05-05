Ukrainians in Triangle celebrate Orthodox Easter amid ongoing war

"Easter is such an important holiday for Ukrainians we have so many traditions that grow from I mean who knows how long."

"Easter is such an important holiday for Ukrainians we have so many traditions that grow from I mean who knows how long."

"Easter is such an important holiday for Ukrainians we have so many traditions that grow from I mean who knows how long."

"Easter is such an important holiday for Ukrainians we have so many traditions that grow from I mean who knows how long."

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orthodox Christians around the world are preparing to celebrate Easter. And for the large Ukrainian community in the Triangle, it's not just a time of celebration, but a reminder of the ongoing war with Russia, and their fight for their country.

At the Factory in Wake Forest, from Ukrainian music, dancers, and the classic pysanky Easter eggs, it was an early celebration.

"Easter is such an important holiday for Ukrainians we have so many traditions that grow from I mean who knows how long," said Slava Petukhova, who grew up in Ukraine but has lived in the Triangle for decades.

It's a tradition that has even more meaning given the ongoing war in Ukraine, surviving Russian attacks.

"Last year Easter and year before Easter they actually shelled much more and they were trying to hit churches where the people gathered together," Slava said.

They were selling Ukrainian clothing, bread, pysanky, and more arts and crafts, all to raise money for much-needed medical supplies going directly to those impacted. Slava has been back five times since the war began and will be bringing the supplies again to Ukraine in a few weeks.

Her fundraiser is getting an assist from Billy McDaniel who runs Epic Axe right next door.

"They were surprised that a guy that wears a cowboy hat and cowboy boots from Louisiana was passionate about helping the Ukrainian people," McDaniel said.

RELATED: Ukrainians in Triangle react to House foreign aid vote: "My life changed completely."

That help also comes from the highest levels, as the U.S. recently approved an additional $61 billion in aid to Ukraine.

McDaniel says he was inspired by the resilience of Ukraine, and hopes more Americans show their support from thousands of miles away.

"They're enduring, they're hopeful, they're stubborn in the right way and they just won't stop and I like that attitude," he said.

And on Easter, a reminder nothing is impossible.

"I do have hope and I hope that people will realize that Ukraine needs to be there," Slava said.