Outdoor art installation at NC State's campus blends art, science and engineering

Created by world-renowned artist Larry Bell, this outdoor commission is his largest one to date.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a new art installation on display at NC State's Centennial Campus called "Reds and Whites," fitting for the Wolfpack colors.

The installation is a collection of sculpted glass cubes near the Hunt Library.

"(Art) is a teacher and as you walk around it, it exposes a different series of values and relationships," Bell said, "that are very real and how one relates to those things is the feeling that I speak of when I talk about art being a teacher."

NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson said he wanted a piece of iconic art in a public space, bringing together the realms of art, science and engineering.