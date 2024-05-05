Intoxicated driver crashes into NCSHP trooper in Sampson County

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An intoxicated driver crashed into an NCSHP trooper vehicle Sunday morning in Sampson County.

At about 1 a.m., Taylor's Bridge Fire Department was called to the intersection of US Highway 701 and Peterson Road.

When units arrived, they said they found a Ford Taurus and NCSHP Ford Explorer had collided. The Taurus was sitting on the roadway, while the Explorer was in the nearby field.

Officials said both vehicles had heavy damage to the front passenger sides of the cars.

The trooper had minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Investigators said the driver of the Taurus is at fault because she crossed the center line.

The Taurus driver failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for DWI. She was then taken to Sampson County Jail. Any additional charges are not known yet.

Identities of the trooper or Taurus driver have not been revealed.