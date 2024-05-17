Durham Police charge 3 in April shooting that injured man, boy

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have charged three men in connection with a shooting that left two people injured last month.

Two of the suspects are in custody while one remains at large.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on April 11 near Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue. Officers didn't find anyone there but a short time later, a man and a boy who had both been shot arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle.

A third gunshot victim, also a man, arrived at a hospital around the same time. All three shooting victims had what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

On May 6, investigators charged Javonnte Patterson, 31, with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury while Jony'e Bethea, 20, and Jermel Moye, 20, were each charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Bethea and Moye were taken into custody and are being held at the Durham County Jail. Bethea received a $100,000 bond while Moye was given a $125,000 bond.

Patterson is still on the loose.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator A. Bongarten at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.