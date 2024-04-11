Police investigate 3 Durham shootings; one leaves 16-year-old dead

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Truman Street just after 4 p.m. The Durham Police Department said officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot.

The teen was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police have not released the teen's identity.

An active investigation is underway at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Berkstresser at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29538 or contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org.

Two more shootings reported

Durham Police confirmed that another shooting happened just after 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Pettigrew Street. Officers there found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

A third shooting took place in the 1300 block of Fayetteville Street at the W.D. Hill Community Center. No other details from that scene were immediately available.

ABC11 breaking news crews are working to gather more information about all three shootings.

Check back for updates.

