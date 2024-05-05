Vietnam veteran reunited with lost dog tags after over 50 years

Larry Morganti was a crew chief on a C-123 Cargo plane and served one tour in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968.

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A Vietnam veteran in South Carolina reunited with his dog tags that he had lost more than 50 years ago.

Larry Morganti was a crew chief on a C-123 cargo plane and served one tour in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968.

During a rocket attack, he lost those dog tags. Morganti said it was a far-fetched idea for him to see them again.

A Swedish man Kristoffer Hansen however made it possible. He found one of the dog tags with a metal detector and could track down Morganti through a website that displayed the former airman's artwork.

"It was real surprising," Morganti said. "In fact, for a second, I didn't believe it."

Hansen mailed the dog tag to Morganti last month, along with a letter thanking him for his service.