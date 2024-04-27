Demonstrators gather at UNC Chapel Hill in solidarity with ongoing conflict in middle east

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A couple hundred demonstrators set up tents on the campus of UNC Chapel Hill Friday asking the university to divest from the ongoing war in Gaza.

The students joined in solidarity with other movements like this on college campuses across the country.

Things were tense at moments as a group of Pro-Israel demonstrators showed up, and there was a brief confrontation. The group walked around the area, some lingered and others moved on.

Later the group showed up with Israeli flags, sang songs, and danced but did not cause a stir among the demonstration. The group was made up mostly of UNC and Duke graduate students.

Eventually the university told the demonstrators to take their tents down and the group complied.

The school said the tents violate a long-standing campus policy. The university said tents are permitted in places like the pit and other open spaces but people have to put in a permit and coordinate with the school.

Demonstrators told ABC11 they will remain as long as necessary.