Video released by Hamas of American from Chicago taken hostage at music festival on Oct. 7

NEW YORK -- New images have been released of an American taken hostage by Hamas.

Hamas released video of 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin of Chicago.

His hand was blown off as he was abducted from the music festival on October 7.

His parents spoke with ABC 7 New York Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger on his most recent trip to Israel.

"And I often wonder what does he know, I don't think that he knows very much," his mother Rachel Goldberg-Polin said. "What we want to do is lay on the floor in a ball weeping, but that won't save him, and it won't save any of them. And we have no choice and so we run, we run to the end of the Earth."

"Hersh, and the other 132, know that we are coming," his father Jon Goldberg-Polin said.

There are four other American hostages still believed to be alive.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.