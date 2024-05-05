Attorney general to give remarks at memorial service for U.S. Marshal killed in Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many will gather at a memorial service for Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas M. Weeks Jr. Monday morning.

Weeks died after being shot by a convicted felon last week in Charlotte.

US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Director Ron Davis of the U.S. Marshals Service will deliver remarks. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco will also attend.

The U.S. Marshall and seven other officers went to serve a warrant to Terry Clark Hughes Jr, 39, believed to have illegal firearms in the 5000 block of Galway Drive in the North Tryon Division. That's when the officers were shot at.

Weeks and Joshua Eyer -- whose memorial service was Friday -- were among the four officers killed in the shootout. Four others were injured.

The memorial starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Bojangles Coliseum on East Independence Boulevard in Charlotte.

