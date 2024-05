Person crashes car after being shot in Zebulon near Five County Stadium; police

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was injured in a shooting that led to a crash Sunday evening in Zebulon.

The Zebulon Police Department (ZPD) said first responders responded to a crash on 264A just west of Five County Stadium.

Police said the victim crashed the vehicle after being shot while driving out of town.

ZPD is asking drivers to avoid the area.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood