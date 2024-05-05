Thousands gather on Franklin Street for Pro-Palestinian rally, march

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Despite wet conditions on Sunday protesters gathered in Chapel Hill for a rally and march in Chapel Hill.

The Pro-Palestinian march began at the old post office on Franklin Street and went to the UNC Campus.

The rally comes amid ongoing protests at colleges and universities across the country.

Police detained 36 protesters during a demonstration on Tuesday after the university said protesters who had been there for days began to violate university policy.

