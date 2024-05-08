Groundbreaking study takes on why breast cancer kills Black women at higher rate than white women

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A revolutionary cancer study will follow 100,000 Black women over 30 years to uncover potentially life-saving details about cancer.

Jean Candelario has had a whirlwind past few months. After being diagnosed with breast cancer in March, she underwent surgery and a voluntary double mastectomy to treat her cancer.

"I'm a tough cookie, but it was terrifying. It really was," Candelario said.

But she also remembers wondering why. After all, she had always eaten right, worked out and got her mammograms on time.

"I just kept wondering. (The) doctor said you don't have to do anything (wrong). You can be one of the healthiest people in the world, and cancer just picked you," she said.

But that question of "why" is motivating the American Cancer Society to take a deeper look at Black women and their cancer rates. The organization is recruiting 100,000 Black women between ages 25 and 55 who have not been diagnosed with cancer for a long term tracking of their health over 30 years.

"We will be tracking the population for over three decades. But we really look at it as a relationship that we're building with 100,000 black women. We want to partner with these women to understand about their lived experiences," said Dr. Alpa Patel, who is working on the study for the American Cancer Society called VOICES of Black Women.

Whether it's genetics, diet, lifestyle, access to care, or having medical concerns taken seriously, Duke Health is studying the same thing with ovarian cancer rates.

"Especially among Black and white differences, it's a pressing issue that demands attention," Dr. Ashwini Joshi said.

Research has shown Black women die of breast cancer at a rate 40 percent higher than white women despite a slightly smaller amount being diagnosed.

Tierra Burton from Durham was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was just 32 years old.

"Thankfully for me, in my case, I was able to get it detected early," she said.

But she knows many Black women, even in her own family, where that early detection hasn't always happened.

"I've had a grandmother I've had a great aunt on my mother's side and my father's side that have both been diagnosed as well. And they found out at a very, very late," she said.

It's why they're hoping those personal stories will help younger Black women answer the call to join this study.

Jean said it's long overdue, and in the meantime, her advice: trust what your body is telling you and never give up.

"Please go and get checked. That that's all I can say. Go get checked and don't let anybody tell you no, keep going," she said.