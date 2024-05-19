1 dead, 1 charged after car crash on I-85, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died in a car crash Sunday morning on I-85, Durham Police Department said.

Before 5 a.m., a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling south on I-85. The driver, 23-year-old Eduardo Garcia of Hillsborough, lost control and ran off the side of the road. He then over-corrected back onto the highway, causing the car to flip multiple times.

The passenger, 21-year-old Kevin Bautista-Felicitos of Durham, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Garcia was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was charged with a misdemeanor death by careless and reckless driving.

I-85 southbound shut down for about four hours. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator H. Henry at 919-560-4935 extension 29449.