Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc wellness event strives to change habits and save lives

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Housing, health and mental health are key priorities for people in the Triangle, according to the most recent Wake County Community Health Needs Assessment.

The Raleigh Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated teamed up with the city of Raleigh to host a Housing and Wellness Day at Chavis Community Center.

For women in North Carolina heart disease remains the leading cause of death, according to the CDC. Alarming data like that is prompting nonprofit groups to do something about it.

From learning how to line dance, hands on activities for kids, sessions on affordable housing with presenters like Habitat for Humanity, to a demonstration on cooking healthy food; there is something for everyone.

"We're going to have a session that actually offers training for minority churches, suicide prevention training. And we just really need that in our community," said Virginia Hill, Event Chair.

Putting on a program of this size doesn't come cheap. A $35,000 grant from Wake county is helping to make this possible.

"We're called change agents, social action justice advocates. So that's why we want to be hands on in the community for you to see us doing the action behind our work perfectly," said Lillian Davis, President or Raleigh Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

The Housing and Wellness Day is Saturday April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chavis Community Center.