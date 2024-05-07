Improvements to downtown Raleigh, resources for homeless will come from city's surplus funds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Tuesday, Raleigh city leaders moved forward with a plan to spend $1.35 million in surplus funding from the city's Capital Reserve Fund on a combination of downtown cleanliness and safety initiatives, as well as resources for the city's homeless population.

The plan discussed Tuesday -- which could see a vote at the city council's meeting on May 21st -- would set aside roughly $750,000 for downtown initiatives, while the rest of that $1.35 million surplus would go towards efforts to combat homelessness, not only downtown but citywide. Several city councilors pointed out the rise of "tent cities" in Raleigh, including several that have recently been broken up.

"When I think about a downtown strategy, I'm thinking about everyone who lives downtown, everyone who visits downtown, everyone who works downtown, who comes downtown, and I think that's a population that I can always see the need that we support more," said Jane Harrison, city councilmember for District D.

Separate from that $1.35 million surplus, city council also passed a by vote that would dedicate leftover money from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund many of the same downtown initiatives, including an emphasis on better lighting and clearing the sidewalks. The city says those are changes that Raleigh residents could see in the next several months.

The strategy is in lockstep with the city's broader strategy to revitalize Raleigh's downtown business core.

"If we are not signaling to the community that we are making investments here, that we are supporting the small business owners who are there, the residents who are there, the people who are spending their time and money there, the rest of the city is going to hurt," said Mayor Pro Tem Jonathan Melton.

The downtown improvements would also include "wayfinding" -- or new signs and guidance that would help lead visitors from location to location downtown -- as well as shade structures on City Plaza and garbage consolidation.

