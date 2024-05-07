Search continues for DPS Superintendent, community weighs in: 'Supportive, empathetic'

As Durham Public Schools continues its nationwide search for a superintendent, the community shares qualities they would like to see in the next leader.

As Durham Public Schools continues its nationwide search for a superintendent, the community shares qualities they would like to see in the next leader.

As Durham Public Schools continues its nationwide search for a superintendent, the community shares qualities they would like to see in the next leader.

As Durham Public Schools continues its nationwide search for a superintendent, the community shares qualities they would like to see in the next leader.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mary Sanford described what a healthy school system is like to her as a mom of three kids in Durham Public Schools.

"Supportive, mindful and empathetic," Sanford said. "I think it's important to feel for the students and for the teachers and for the staff."

Sanford's comment comes as Durham Public Schools is searching for its next superintendent, with three community meetings being held May 6-8, 2024. There's also a community survey that will close on Friday, May 10.

"For me, I am super excited to have a next superintendent who is going to continue our equity work, really looking at some of our most vulnerable populations and how we can ensure their achievement in our schools," board vice chair Emily Chávez said.

It's been a bumpy ride for the district over the last few months from the resignation of Pascal Mubenga in February to the Board passing its most expensive budget ever that included salary increases last month.

The successor will have to fill several holes in the aftermath of the school system's recent pay debacle, and some board members hope the next leader will have some of these qualities.

"We want a superintendent who is going to be involved with the community and engaged and listening to parents and families and staff and someone who can also help us to be fiscally and materially sustainable," Chávez said. "The recent crisis that we have experienced as a district, I think we want to really continue to listen to our staff and to understand what it means to support them."

Being knowledgeable about student mental health is also a plus to Chávez, who said they want to continue their support for students.

"That's something that we have discussed a lot as a board, as a district," Chávez said.

According to the proposed timeline, the Board, with assistance from Alma Advisory Group, is on track to interview candidates in June and confirm a selected candidate by late June, early July if all stays on schedule.

Community Meetings

Monday, May 6 at 6:00 p.m. at Old Northern High School

Tuesday, May 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Hillside High School - 3727 Fayetteville Road (Childcare available): Register here