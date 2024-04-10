Durham Public Schools continues search for new superintendent

According to the proposed timeline, the board would confirm the selected candidate in late June to early July.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search for the next superintendent of Durham Public Schools is on with a third party leading the kickoff on Wednesday.

"This hire is one of the most important things that we do as a Board and we need to make sure that our students and the educators in this community are centered in everything we do," Board Chair Bettina Umstead said.

Wednesday's special meeting at the Fuller Administration Building was not to bring anything up to a vote, but rather to discuss the shared goal and purpose as the Board of Education navigates the next steps with Alma Advisory Group.

The search comes as the district was under fire from hundreds of DPS classified staff at the beginning of the year after a financial error prompted multiple sickouts and protests calling for better pay.

The board ultimately decided on an 11% pay raise in February, which they said is within the budget of Durham Public Schools.

However, the Durham Association of Educators, which has been one of the largest advocates for teachers and staff, urged county leaders to invest in DPS next year in order to prevent "historic levels of staff turnover."

Interim Superintendent Catty Moore is expected to present her proposed budget on Thursday which she said prioritizes compensation, according to a message on April 9.

The largest line item is an $8 million request to bring DPS classified staff in line with market rate salaries in the Durham area, according to Moore.

"The proposal also includes an $800 teacher supplement increase," Moore said. "It is important to note that this constitutes a 12% increase to the beginning teacher supplement, which could make Durham's local supplement the highest in the state for beginning teachers."

The Board of Education Work Session will be held on April 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Fuller Administration Building.