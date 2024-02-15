Durham school board to meet with teachers' union over pay dispute

After several callouts, protests and demands for fair pay, district leaders now believe they are headed in a better direction.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools will meet with educators today over the teacher pay dispute that has been going on for months.

They say they are hoping a deal could be reached by as early as next week.

On Wednesday new interim Superintendent Catty Moore spoke with the media for the first time and said this is definitely a temporary role but is ready to get DPS back on track.

She says the larger pay issue isn't something other districts haven't seen and hopes they can reach a longer-term solution so the district doesn't hit a breaking point again.

There are also a lot of questions with the $300.000 pay out to former Superintendent Mubenga and the almost equivalent $25,000 a month she is making and how this will impact the budget and outcome.

"And so I think the dollars are there, that's a discussion with the board, and you know we arrived at something that was doable and commensurate with what the previous superintendent was doing, and so I think that would be expected.," Moore said.

The meeting today will begin at 5:30 p.m.