Durham Public Schools to formally introduce interim superintendent during press conference

Board Chair Bettina Umstead will formally introduce Catty Moore during an event at 11 a.m.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools will introduce new Interim Superintendent Catty Moore today.

Board Chair Bettina Umstead will formally introduce Moore during an event at 11 a.m.

The new interim superintendent started on Monday, after former superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga resigned as the district deals with the ongoing pay dispute with employees.

Dr. Mubenga told ABC11 that the decision to leave was ultimately his and that "nobody forced him out."

There were no classes for students on Monday due to the amount of employees calling out sick.

Last Friday, the district said it was the transportation staff that called out and made it cancel classes.

The board is expected to meet with impacted employees of the pay dispute tomorrow.