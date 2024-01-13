Durham Public Schools works to correct error after overpaying employees for months

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools released a statement Friday saying it's correcting an error after overpaying some of its employees.

According to DPS, some employees received more money than they should have in their paychecks dating between July and December 2023 that were processed in the October, November, and December payroll.

The error was due to a classified salary schedule approval that happened in October, DPS said.

The school system said employees impacted will be placed on the correct step on the 2023-24 school board-approved salary schedule beginning next paycheck.

"We are deeply sorry for this inconvenience and want our employees to know that this error was unintended and unprecedented," said Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga in a release. "We are committed to working with our employees during this transition."

DPS said it has not yet decided how it will recover the overpayments.