Man shot, killed in Fayetteville on May 4 was a Fort Liberty soldier

The man shot and killed Saturday in Fayetteville was a Fort Liberty soldier.

The man shot and killed Saturday in Fayetteville was a Fort Liberty soldier.

The man shot and killed Saturday in Fayetteville was a Fort Liberty soldier.

The man shot and killed Saturday in Fayetteville was a Fort Liberty soldier.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man shot and killed Saturday in Fayetteville was a Fort Liberty soldier.

Fayetteville Police Department said Jonah Taylor, 21, was shot around 3 a.m. May 4 along Ramsey Street in northern Fayetteville.

He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he ultimately died from his injuries.

Three days later, the police department confirmed that Taylor was in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Liberty. He was from Mississippi.

No further details have been released about Taylor or the circumstances surrounding his death.