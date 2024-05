Man dead after shooting on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Fayetteville, police said.

At 3:11 a.m., Fayetteville police officers were called to the 5300 block of Ramsey Street about shots fired.

The victim was taken by a personal vehicle to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.