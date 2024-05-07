Man charged with murder day after woman's body found in woods in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office made an arrest Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found on Camley Avenue near Raleigh.

Deputies responded about 11:15 a.m. to a report of a body in the 3700 block of Camley Avenue. The body was found in a wooded area just past the end of a cul-de-sac.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Tyra Jalisa Bennett.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Tyra Jalisa Bennett.

No information has been released about how long her body has been in that location or the circumstances of her death.

Deputies arrested Noa Najee Lorenzetti, 26, and charged him with murder. He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family during this difficult time. We offer our sincerest condolences," Sheriff Willie Rowe said. "I want to commend our dedicated investigators whose quick and thorough work led to an arrest in less than 24 hours. Their dedication to bringing closure to this case is a testament to their professionalism and commitment to serving our community."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please call the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6911.