Full ride Saint Augustine's University scholar leaves amid accreditation issues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The ongoing issues with St. Augustine's University and its financial and accreditation issues are leaving some students facing uncertain futures.

Some students are sticking it out, hoping the issues will be resolved, but for Samaria Simpson who uprooted her life in California to choose St. Augs on a promise of a golden opportunity, she's now having to cut her losses and move on.

Simpson was the valedictorian of Edison High School in Fresno and chose St. Augs to study physical therapy after getting offers from UC Berkeley and Howard University because she was offered a full scholarship.

"It was just a moment of happiness, being from a single-parent household and being awarded all these academic accolades," she said.

But that happiness began to sour once she got to the university last fall. Issues with her dorm, then finding out St Aug's accreditation issues were impacting her credits, Simpson made the difficult choice to leave.

"I would have had to repeat a semester because my classes wouldn't have transferred anywhere else," she said.

Simpson said only 2 of the 6 classes she took would be able to have their credits transferred over.

Now she's not even sure if her financial aid can be transferred over since the university initially wanted her to stay on campus despite the accreditation status.

"For her to do the right thing all of her life, and for all of it to be gone, it's heartbreaking," said Simpson's mom, Kenya Combs.

For now, Simpson is just hoping the hard work that got her here, will power her through her next chapter.

"I'm not going to let this hurdle stop me from achieving my goals because I will become a physical therapist, I will open my own practice, I will be someone in the future, and this will all be a part of my story," she said.

Right now, Simpson is enrolled in a 2-year college back in California, and her goal is to transfer to a 4-year college, ideally Berkeley if they will accept her again.

In the meantime, St Augustine's announced a press conference will be happening on Monday to talk about "its strategic financial path for stabilizing the institution and ensuring a sustainable future."