75-year-old Charlotte man charged with attempted murder in Hillsborough shooting

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 75-year-old man was arrested and charged Saturday in connection with a shooting that left one person injured.

The Hillsborough Police Department said officers responded to calls about a shooting at about 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived they saw a woman running across Cardinal Drive with a gunshot wound to her chest.

She was taken to Duke University Hospital where she is listed in stable condition, police said.

While in the area of the shooting, officers saw a vehicle driving away from the area, stopped it, and arrested Stephan Brooks of Charlotte.

He was charged with first-degree attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping. Brooks is being held at the Orange County Detention Center without bond.

Officers also seized a gun during the arrest.

Anyone with any information should contact Investigator Vidal Morales at 919-296-9571 or by email.