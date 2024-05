Police investigating vehicle fire in Cary

The fire happened in the 3000 block of Weston Parkway.

The fire happened in the 3000 block of Weston Parkway.

The fire happened in the 3000 block of Weston Parkway.

The fire happened in the 3000 block of Weston Parkway.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are investigating a possible arson after a vehicle was found on fire near a shopping center.

The fire happened Saturday afternoon in the 3000 block of Weston Parkway.

Police have not said if there are any injuries in connection with the fire.

ABC11 crews are working to gather more information.