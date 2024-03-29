EXCLUSIVE: St. Augustine's University president shares outlook on final day of in-person learning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Interim president Dr. Marcus Burgess spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News on the last day of in-person classes for the spring semester for Saint Augustine's University (SAU).

Dr. Burgess admits that it has been a tough couple of months for the university. The semester will end virtually, which is how it started.

In January, sophomore students demanded answers after receiving an email just five days before the start of the spring semester. The note informed them that classes would start online. Their concerns came as the university would face a whirlwind of problems months later including financial issues leading to the university missing payroll several times, the loss of accreditation, Wake County Public Schools ending its early college program, and alumni calling for the resignation of board members through this resolution.

"You know, it's a distraction. I know a lot of people want to point the blame and blame can go so many different ways, but right now we need to rally the troops," said Interim President Dr. Marcus Burgess.

The HBCU's president was seemingly in high spirits moments before a basketball game between staffers and students.

"Please pray I don't pull a hamstring later on. In times of doom and gloom, God still has a ram in the bush," he said.

Alumni gathered outside Emery Gymnasium grilling out for students on their final day of in-person learning. Burgess told ABC11 that as challenges remain, the campus community wanted to send students off in a positive way. He said the HBCU has only made payroll once over the last few weeks and it's still missing several others.

"We are going to do our best to raise funds to answer to accreditors, the IRS and more importantly, students, faculty and staff," said Burgess.

According to the interim president, enrollment sits at a little over 800 students. It's down from 1,000 students last semester. He said there are about 150 students who will remain on campus through the end of the semester. Local churches are stepping up to feed them.

"I had talked to my advisor and he was like it's in the best interest to take care of yourself," said student Roderick Harris. "I think that's what I'm going to do and move on."

Harris is content with moving to virtual learning for the remainder of the year because he's transferring. He told ABC11 its time to move on, but the future for this HBCU is bright.

"This university is a good university. It will run its course and things will be back up and running in no time," he said.

