St. Augustine's students attend last day of in-person classes for spring semester

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the last day of in-person classes for St. Augustine's University (SAU) students.

Virtual classes begin on Monday, April 1.

ABC11 spoke with students who shared that some of their professors have already made the switch to online classes so the transition would be smoother.

It has been a tough spring semester on campus for students.

From the university's financial challenges to the school's accreditation troubles. The university lost its accreditation appeal.

Some students say they are in limbo. Roderick Harris is a freshman at St. Augustine's. He describes the university as welcoming.

Harris transferred to SAU from a college in Arizona and unfortunately, this will be his last semester at the university.

"I had talked with my advisor, and he was like it's best to take care of yourself. So, that's what I'm going to do and move on, Harris tells ABC11. "It's nothing wrong with the university. The university is great I just gotta worry about myself at this point. Nothing lasts forever this university is a good university it's going to take its course."

"Things will be back up and running in no time," Harris added.

A select number of students which include athletes, international students, and students who have internships will be allowed to remain on campus until May 4.