St. Augustine's students grapple with mental health amid ongoing university's crisis: 'Just pray'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students attending St. Augustine's University are struggling with the new reality of finishing the school year virtually.

For seniors, it's how they started their freshmen year in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's also how they will finish their college experience.

"I could fall into a state of depression, and I don't want to do that," said Nicholaus Castro, a senior attending St. Augustine's University.

The New York native told ABC11 that between the HBCU's accreditation challenges and living so far away from home, he's struggling.

"I just wish I could see my mother and grandmother in person," he said. "They always give the best advice and support me."

His response is concerning for mental health professional Dr. Nerissa Price, who is calling on the university to help students.

"I would hope that there are going to be resources available to them to support them through this really tough time," she said.

According to Price, the resources should come in the form of a mental health professional, support group, spiritual counselor or even a life coach.

Alumni said they are not only fighting for students but for the legacy of their HBCU. They are now collecting money to send students home who can't afford it as the university switches to virtual learning.

"I'm asking every board of trustee member to search your heart. You're hurting these students and you're also hurting the legacy," said Steven Williams.

He told ABC11 that over the years, he and other alumni have tried speaking with board members, but their requests have gone unanswered. In fact, he said the first response they've received from board members was the statement they issued Wednesday refusing to step down.

This came one day after alumni called for their resignation through a resolution.

"It was a defiant statement at that? and you're not going anywhere," Williams questioned. " Then ok. It's disheartening to hear, but reality check of where we are."

Williams met ABC11 on his way to campus to drop off personal items at the on-campus food pantry. He believes students like Castro are torn and he's right.

"As far as I'm concerned, all I can do is just pray," said Castro.