Multiple people shot, at least 1 dead in Robeson County, according to the sheriff

Deputies are conducting a death investigation in Red Springs after reports of a shooting involving multiple people.

Deputies are conducting a death investigation in Red Springs after reports of a shooting involving multiple people.

Deputies are conducting a death investigation in Red Springs after reports of a shooting involving multiple people.

Deputies are conducting a death investigation in Red Springs after reports of a shooting involving multiple people.

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies are conducting a death investigation in Red Springs after a shooting involving multiple people.

The shooting happened in the area of Pearsall Road and Children's Road outside of Red Springs, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

A source told ABC11 affiliate WPDE, a victim in the shooting was taken to the Red Springs Police Department.

ABC11 crews are working to gather more information.