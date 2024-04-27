AMBER Alert issued for 2 children in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert was issued for a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old in Salisbury on Friday night.

The Salisbury Police Department is searching for 2-year-old Igh'Jhlan Silver, who is 2 feet 6 inches and weighs 28 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are also looking for 3-year-old Prasjhas Reid. He is described as 2 feet and 6 inches, with black hair and brown eyes, and weighing 26 pounds.

Both children are believed to be with 25-year-old Kevin Antonio Smith. He is described as 5 foot 6 inches with black hair and brown eyes, and weighing 155 pounds.

Smith was last seen on North Caldwell Street and West Innes Street heading in an unknown direction in a gray 2023 Nissan Altima with an NC license tag Khb1698.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Salisbury Police Department immediately at (704) 638-5333, or call 911 or* HP.