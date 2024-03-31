Robeson County man charged with kidnapping 2-year-old that prompted AMBER Alert

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Robeson County man is facing several charges in connection with a child abduction that prompted an Amber Alert Sunday morning.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff's Department, deputies and investigators responded to calls about a 2-year-old boy being abducted from a family member's residence on Creek Run Road.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the boy, identified as Tacoma K. Hunt, who was found hours later.

Deputies said after a foot pursuit, Earl F. Locklear, 36, of Maxton, was taken into custody.

He is charged with second-degree kidnapping, felonious restraint, abduction of a child, larceny of a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, and injury to personal property.

Officials said Locklear does have a connection to the child and his family.

He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without a bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170.