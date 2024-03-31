Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old boy out of Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Amber Alert was issued and canceled for a missing 2-year-old boy in Robeson County Sunday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued for Tacoma Kegan Hunt. The alert was canceled at 9:59 a.m.

Hunt is described as Native American with brown hair and eyes. He is 2 feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds.

He was believed to be with 36-year-old Earl Frederick Locklear. Locklear is a Native American man.

The two were believed to be traveling in a black 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with a North Carolina registration and plate KLH-2066.