Parents arrested after Amber Alert last week for baby

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parents linked to the Amber Alert of a days-old baby last week were arrested on Monday.

Justin Lee Brown, 29, and Destinee Ariel Cothran, 26, were taken into custody in the 3700 block of Hillsborough Road in Durham.

Last week, Chapel Hill police sent out an alert for day-old baby, Jaxton Brown at about 7 p.m. He was last seen with his parents at the Red Roof Inn Chapel Hill in Durham.

The baby was found safe a few hours after the alert was issued.

ABC11 asked police why Jaxton, who was born on Feb. 18, wasn't supposed to be with his parents. Investigators only said that it was a custody issue.

Brown has multiple charges, including violating his probation, second-degree trespassing, resisting a public officer, driving with a revoked license and driving while impaired.

Cothran also has multiple charges. This includes driving while impaired, possessing heroin, resisting a public officer and second-degree trespassing.

Both parents were not charged with kidnapping.

