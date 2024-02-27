AMBER Alert issued for infant boy reported missing in Chapel Hill: Jaxton Brown

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Chapel Hill have issued an AMBER Alert for an 8-day-old boy.

Police have identified the infant as Jaxton Brown. They say the infant could be with his parents, Destinee Ariel Cothran, 26, and Justin Lee Brown, 29.

Investigators didn't say what the child's connection to the two is but Chapel Hill Police said they believe the child could be in danger.

Jaxton is approximately 1 foot 7 inches tall, weighing 7 pounds.

Cothran, of Garner, is described as about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighing 120 pounds. Brown, of Durham, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Destinee Ariel Cothran, left, and Justin Lee Brown NC Department of Public Safety

Jaxton was last seen Friday at the Red Roof Inn at 5623 Fordham Blvd.

Police said they are believed to be in a white 1997 Mercury Mystique, with possible license temporary tag numbers of 031724 or 29279542.

Anyone with information regarding this case, call the Chapel Hill Police Department immediately at (919) 612-8240 or call 911 or *HP.

