Two suspects break into Raleigh law enforcement supply store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are asking for the public's help in finding two suspects who broke into a law enforcement supply store.

The two suspects broke into Lawmen's Safety Supply at 3319 Anvil Place.

Police have released two images of the suspects. Both are wearing masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335.

