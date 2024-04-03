Wake County deputies searching for owner of safe full of money found on side of the road

Is this your safe?

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a safe that was found on the side of the road filled with cash.

According to the sheriff's office, on March 12, deputies responded to calls about an open safe near Knightdale Boulevard and Marks Creek Road. Deputies said they found cash inside and outside of the safe.

Witnesses told deputies that money was seen blowing onto the road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff's Office at 919-856-6911.

