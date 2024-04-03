North Carolina Central University on lockdown, Durham Police say

An investigation is ongoing on campus, police said. The public is asked to avoid the area.

An investigation is ongoing on campus, police said. The public is asked to avoid the area.

An investigation is ongoing on campus, police said. The public is asked to avoid the area.

An investigation is ongoing on campus, police said. The public is asked to avoid the area.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University is on lockdown Tuesday night.

Durham Police said there is an investigation on campus but did not elaborate. There is a heavy police presence as well as fire trucks and ambulances on the scene.

An NCCU Alert said there was an "armed and dangerous person on Lawson Street, and instructed those on campus to "shelter in place until further notification."

Lawson Street is closed from Lincoln Street to Fayetteville Street as officers investigate.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

An ABC11 breaking news crew is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood