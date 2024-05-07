North Carolina Bluegrass legend, James 'Jim' Robert Mills, of Durham, dies at 57

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A renowned Bluegrass musician who called North Carolina home unexpectedly passed away at the age of 57.

James "Jim" Mills died on May 3.

He was born in Raleigh and started to teach himself the banjo at the age of 12, according to Hall-Wynne Funeral Service.

Mills played with groups such as The Bass Mountain Boys, Ricky Skaggs, Vince Gill and Dolly Parton.

He won the International Bluegrass Music Association banjo player of the year award six times and won six Grammy awards.

A date for a memorial service has not been announced.