Deputies shoot woman who stabbed Sampson County deputy after chase into Bladen County

WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman who stabbed a deputy was then shot in Bladen County on Tuesday morning.

It all began in Sampson County around 2:45 a.m. That's when a homeowner on South Main Street called 911 to report a woman in a green Saturn parked on his property and repeatedly blowing the vehicle's horn. The caller said the woman was outside of her car holding a knife and shouting that someone was out to get her.

When Sampson County deputies arrived, they saw the green Saturn driving off. They tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop.

They chased after the vehicle into Bladen County. There, Bladen County Sheriff's Office used stop sticks to disable the Saturn.

It came to a stop in the front yard of a home on East Oak Street just outside of White Lake.

While deputies worked to detain the woman, she reportedly used a knife to stab one of the Sampson County deputies in the leg.

That's when deputies from Sampson County and Bladen County opened fire on her. In the shooting, a dog nearby was hit and killed.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

The deputy who was stabbed was also taken to the hospital. They were treated for minor injuries and released.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is now in charge of the case, as is standard procedure in any shootings involving law enforcement in the state.