Window manufacturer to bring 501 jobs, invest more than $83 million in Johnston County

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A window manufacturer is set to open a center in Johnston County.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Crystal Window & Door Systems will invest $83.6 million in Selma, and create 501 jobs.

The New York-based company builds replacement and new construction vinyl, uPVC, and aluminum window and door products and high-end fenestration systems.

"More great manufacturing jobs are coming to Johnston County and North Carolina, the number one state for business in the country," said Cooper in a release. "Our state's skilled workforce, paired with North Carolina's world-class transportation network and favorable business climate, make for a winning combination every time."

A team of investors and town leaders are breathing new life into the historic downtown -- repurposing previously idle properties and trying to reimagine was Selma can be.

The governor's office said the company's new facility in Selma will specialize in aluminum and vinyl extrusion and window and door fabrication.

"Crystal Windows started in 1990 from my dream of building my own business," said Thomas Chen, Chairman and Founder of Crystal. "With hard work and perseverance, Crystal is now a national manufacturer that continues to grow. Our expansion to North Carolina is a terrific next phase of that growth."

The company said the average starting salary for all positions will be $56,061. The average for Johnston County is $50,605.

Chatham County

Innovative Construction Group, LLC, is also bringing an estimated 157 jobs to Chatham County, Gov. Cooper said in an announcement.

The off-site construction services company is set to open a new facility in Siler City that will include opportunities for production and woodworking personnel, and for logistics and maintenance roles.

"North Carolina's growth and reputation as an excellent place to do business continues to attract great companies to the state," said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. "Our manufacturing workforce, combined with the world-class training programs that support those workers, help companies succeed in North Carolina."

Innovative Construction Group said it plans to make a capital investment of $39.8 million to create jobs over the next five years.

"Just as this company is investing in our state, we must continue to invest in the public education and workforce training systems that are the building blocks of economic growth in North Carolina," said NC Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders in a release.

The average salary for the new positions will be $52,949. The current average wage in Chatham County is $50,302.