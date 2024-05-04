Motorcyclist dead after hitting a guardrail in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist is dead after getting seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash Friday night.

At 9:35 p.m., Cotton Fire Rescue, Cumberland County EMS and NCSHP were called to the intersection of Tom Starling Road at Research Drive in Fayetteville.

Upon arrival, units said they found the motorcycle rider in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

The rider was taken to Cape Fear Valley where they later died from their injuries. The rider was pronounced dead at 1:22 a.m. on Saturday.

Their identity has not yet been released.

Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling west on Tom Starling Road when a motorcycle hit a guardrail at the intersection of Tom Starling Road and Research Drive.

The motorcycle then began flipping, which caused the rider to be thrown from the vehicle.