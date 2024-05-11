2 shootings leave 2 people dead, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two shootings Saturday morning left two people dead, according to the Durham Police Department.

After 11 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Southwest Durham Drive and Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard for a disturbance with a weapon.

Upon arrival, the officers said they found a woman in a vehicle stopped in the northbound right turn lane on Southwest Durham Drive. She was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Shortly after, an off-duty Durham police officer heard gunshots in the parking lot of a business in the 3700 block of Mount Moriah Road.

DPD said the officer responded and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

These two shootings appear to be related, Durham police said.