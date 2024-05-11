WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 shootings leave 2 people dead, Durham police say

WTVD logo
Saturday, May 11, 2024 6:59PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two shootings Saturday morning left two people dead, according to the Durham Police Department.

After 11 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Southwest Durham Drive and Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard for a disturbance with a weapon.

Upon arrival, the officers said they found a woman in a vehicle stopped in the northbound right turn lane on Southwest Durham Drive. She was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Shortly after, an off-duty Durham police officer heard gunshots in the parking lot of a business in the 3700 block of Mount Moriah Road.

DPD said the officer responded and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

These two shootings appear to be related, Durham police said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW